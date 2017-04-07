5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Mumbai’s mangroves to be cordoned off by 10-foot compound wall

In the wake of 63 cases of destruction of mangroves in Mumbai from January to March this year, the state government has upped efforts to protect mangrove trees. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permitted the state mangrove cell, during a meeting on Wednesday, to construct 2.6 metre-high (10-foot) compound walls across the 5,800 hectare mangrove cover in Mumbai. However, environmentalists have raised doubts about the flow of tide water to the mangrove areas that might end up destroying the trees.

2. Dog blood donation camp at Bombay veterinary college

It was a unique blood donation drive at the Bombay Veterinary College in Parel on Thursday as the institute’s student council aimed to boost their blood bank for dogs.

3. Maharashtra government considering anti-conversion law

The Maharashtra government is considering an anti-conversion law to curb the alleged cases of conversion by Christian evangelists, the government told the Assembly on Friday. It also said it would hold a debate among the stakeholders to discuss the issue.

4. Maharashtra government aims at integrated development of railway stations with surrounding areas

If the Railways undertakes to revamp a station, the state government will also redevelop the surrounding areas, including restructuring the traffic infrastructure and building more facilities.

5. 230 bars on Panvel highway shut; 15,000 lose jobs

A Supreme Court order has led to the closure of 230 bars and country liquor shops along the Panvel highway and around 15,000 people have lost jobs. On December 15 last year, the apex court had ordered the closure of all liquor shops along national and state highways across the country.