5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Thane call centre scam kingpin ‘Shaggy’ gave Audi, BMW to friends before fleeing

Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy, the alleged mastermind of a Rs 1,900 crore call centre scam, desperately tried to offload high-end assets such as luxury cars and a posh bungalow hours after police raids on his businesses last year, sources have said.

2. Lonavla double murder: Cops interrogate 200 suspects, but fail to make breakthrough

A week after two engineering students were bludgeoned to death in Lonavla, investigators said they have not been able to make headway in the case, despite interrogating more than 200 suspects.

3. Repairs at Amar Mahal junction lead to traffic jam on Eastern Express Highway

If you are planning to travel along the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) today, don’t. Motorists have complained of severe traffic snarls along the highway owing to ongoing repairs.

4. ‘Narayan Rane sending feelers to Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray not keen to take him back’

Congress leader Narayan Rane’s speech in praise of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, at a function on Sunday has led to speculation that the leader wants to return to the Shiv Sena and is currently sending feelers to the party’s leaders.

5. Will Thackeray-Modi meeting improve BJP, Shiv Sena’s relationship?

Will Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting improve the relationship between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena? That is the question on everyone’s mind, especially as the Opposition parties have united against the BJP-led Maharashtra government.