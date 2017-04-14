5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Rape at Bandra 5-star hotel: Police identify Facebook ‘friend’ from Gujarat

Police have identified the businessman who allegedly raped a 40-year-old woman at a 5-star hotel in Bandra on Friday. In search of clues, police examined CCTV camera footage of the hotel, which shows the accused and the woman entering together.

2. Thane call centre scam: Shaggy in custody, but cops yet to trace his millions, family members

Though Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy, 24, has been in police custody for a week, the cops have neither been able to trace his ill-gotten millions, nor other important players in the scam, including members of the Thakkar family who have been absconding.

3. Bears strike back: 20 attacks in a year, four deaths in Maharashtra’s Buldhana

Maharashtra has witnessed a spike in human-bear conflicts this year outside protected forest areas of Buldhana. From no case in 2015, the area this year has recorded 20 conflict cases that killed four people and injured 19 severely.

4. Traffic snarls on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as people take advantage of 3-day weekend

Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway slowed down to crawl on Friday as residents of both cities took advantage of the long weekend to travel to Pune, Goa, Mahabaleshwar and parts of Raigad and Ratnagiri. Friday is a holiday owing to Good Friday — a Christian holiday — and Ambedkar Jayanti. This, coupled with Saturday and Sunday, has given Mumbaiites a long weekend.

5. In a first, Maharashtra to stage special drive for transgenders to register as voters

Maharashtra will be the first state to launch a special awareness drive to ensure that transgenders in the state register as voters in greater numbers. The state branch of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will launch the drive on April 15, celebrated as Third Gender Day.