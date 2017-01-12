5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Night temperature in Mumbai plunges 5 degrees Celsius below normal

For the third day in a row, minimum temperatures in Mumbai dropped, giving rise to cool conditions and making Thursday the coldest January day since 2013.

2. WAYU is no good at Mumbai’s traffic junctions

A week after outdoor air purifying units that go by the acronym WAYU were inaugurated by the state government to be set up at four locations in Mumbai, a visit to these sites revealed that none of the units were functioning, nobody was monitoring them and there was no unit at Ghatkopar — one of the designated sites.

3. 45% of flights were not on time at Mumbai airport in December

Even as domestic carriers squabble over whose flights were mostly on time, flight movement data showed that fliers across airlines faced their worst delays at the Mumbai airport in December.

4. Mumbai’s streets were more unsafe for women in 2016

Mumbai’s streets were relatively unsafe for women in 2016 as compared to the previous year, according to statistics from 93 police stations. While a noticeable spike was reported in the number of molestation and kidnapping cases, there was a marginal increase in rape cases till a month before the year ended.

5. Mumbai civic polls matter: Five reasons for you to vote

How much does the civic body control the average Mumbaiite’s quality of life? The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has everything to do with every one of your complaints — potholed roads, traffic, garbage, flooding, encroachments, broken footpaths, lack of playgrounds, parking… the list goes on. This means the representatives you elect to the civic body will decide how your city develops over the next five years. Here’s why the BMC matters to Mumbai: