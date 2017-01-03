5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Partying late night in half attire has never been our culture: Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi on Tuesday said though it was the duty of police to ensure safety of women on the New Year’s eve, women should not forget that ‘security starts at home’, and partying late night is not in the Indian culture. Read

Column: Nagpur craves more attention from CM Devendra Fadnavis

Until very recently, it was impossible to travel from south Bombay to Navi Mumbai in less than two hours. Now, it takes just 30 minutes, essentially due to the Eastern Freeway which can take you from one end of the metropolis (Carnac Bunder) to the other (Chembur) in just nine minutes. Read

Mumbai cops trace, rescue abducted 12-day-old boy within 48 hrs

A 12-day-old boy, who was kidnapped from his house in Kandivli (West), was traced and rescued from a city-based ashram within 48 hours of the crime. The minor had been missing since Saturday night. Officers from Kandivli police station said though the accused is yet to be identified, someone left the boy at the ashram after kidnapping him. The motive behind abduction is still unclear because the parents never got a ransom call. Read

Bust of Marathi playwright vandalised in Pune; Sambhaji Brigade calls it ‘new year gift’

Four men uprooted bust of eminent Marathi playwright Ram Ganesh Gadkari in the wee hours of Tuesday claiming that the writer had wrongly portrayed Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Maratha warrior king Shivaji Maharaj, in his play. The accused then threw the bust into the nearby Mutha river. Read

Maharashtra seeks global bids to push construction of Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Monday invited global bids for the construction of the 701-km Mumbai Nagpur Super Communications Expressway.The move will push the project spearheaded by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Read