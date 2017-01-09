5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

7-year-old boy found dead inside Mumbai ration shop

A day after the body of a 12-year-old boy was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), a seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a ration shop on Monday morning in Kurla (West). According to officers from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, the boy lives nearby the ration shop and was missing since Sunday night. Read

Are Maratha protests in Maharashtra losing steam?

By late September 2016, the silent Maratha protests had reached a crescendo in the state with nearly 20 districts — more than one third of Maharashtra — covered by agitators demanding reservation in jobs and education for the community. Read

9.5 million fliers travelled across India in Dec, the highest for 2016

According to a travel portal’s traffic analysis report, India’s domestic carriers ferried 9.5 million fliers — the highest recorded in a month last year. The report by Ixigo.com also stated that traffic between October and December accounted for one-third the total fliers’ volumes in the year. Read

In last 3 years, card fraud cases witness 13-fold rise in Mumbai

Mumbai of all the cybercrimes cases registered in Mumbai, those pertaining credit/debit cards have seen a spike in the recent years with a significant rise from 320 cases in 2015 to 409 cases in 2016 (till December 25). This rise has been registered despite the number of arrests made in such cases increasing every year. Read

Big B flags off Road Safety Week in Mumbai

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan joined hands with Mumbai police and Highway police to flag off the Road Safety Week in Mumbai on Monday. Bachchan said he was greatly influenced by the work of traffic police and downloaded the traffic’s MTP application even before the panel discussion ended. Read