5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. BJP MLA drives Lamborghini to Maharashtra legislature; wife had crashed car into auto

The yellow Lamborghini, which hit headlines last year after the wife of a BJP MLA drove it into an autorickshaw within seconds of taking it out for the first time, is back in focus. Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta was spotted with the luxury car at the state legislature on Thursday.

2. Three injured as SUV topples on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Three people sustained injuries after the SUV they were travelling in toppled on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday. The accident took place around 11.45 am near Urse toll naka at Talegaon in Pune district.

3. Bombay high court strikes down a 66-year-old land deal

Reiterating that the karta of a joint Hindu family cannot sell its ancestral properties, except in case of a legal necessity , the Bombay high court on March 31 struck down the sale of 20.69 acres in Chandrapur district, 66 years after the deal was made in October 1951.

4. Maharashtra: Cops suspect more than one person involved in murder of 2 students at Lonavla

For Sarthak Wakchoure and Shruti Dumbre, last Friday was special as they celebrated traditional day in their college at Lonavla. Being final-year students, it was their last traditional day on campus as they were to leave in two months.

5. Organisational changes on the cards for the Shiv Sena as Uddhav calls for meeting

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting on Thursday of senior party functionaries and legislators to take stock of the political scene in the state and also gauge the mood in the party as he would soon make organisational changes, according to sources.