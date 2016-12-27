5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Mumbai-bound aircraft veers off Goa runway; 10 passengers hurt during evacuation

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight carrying more than 150 passengers skidded off the airstrip at the Goa airport on Tuesday morning. Though nobody was seriously injured, about 12 fliers were hurt while jumping off the inflated escape chutes used for emergency evacuation, said sources. Read

Sheena Bora murder: Indrani out of jail to perform father’s last rites

Following directives issued by the special CBI court, Indrani Mukerjea, prime accuse in the Sheena Bora murder case, was out of jail for one day to perform last rites on her father who died on December 16 in Guwahati. Read

Mumbai cops have a cool new tool this New Year’s eve: Breathalysers that don’t lie

This New Year’s Eve, don’t drink and drive. No, really do not drink and drive, because there’s no escaping the cops or bribing your way out.Armed with a fresh stock of digital breath analysers, Mumbai’s traffic cops will fan out across the city on the night of December 31 in a campaign against drink driving. Read

4 dead, 4 injured as 4 vehicles crash into each other on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Four people died while four others were injured in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday morning.The accident took place near Khalapur in Raigad district, around 35 kms from Panvel city. The victims were travelling in four different vehicles from Pune towards Mumbai, a senior police officer said. Read

Sunburn festival divides Pune village, ministers

These days, Kesnand, an otherwise nondescript village on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, has only one issue to talk about: the Sunburn festival. And the subject seems to have divided the village, with a population of 5,000, and ministers alike. Read