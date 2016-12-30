5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Mumbai bar imposes ‘no shorts’ dress code, but not for foreigners

On December 29 (Thursday) night, a Facebook status message starting doing the rounds, alleging discrimination on the basis of dress code at a popular chain of bars, The Bar Stock Exchange (TBSE). By the next morning, this message had been shared nearly 50 times. Read

ED books Mumbai oncologist for transporting Rs25 crore in demonetised notes

An oncologist from Mumbai has been accused of illegally transporting Rs 25 crore in demonetised currency to Mumbai for changing it to legal tender.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the doctor and others for allegedly hatching the conspiracy. Read

Sena gives religious hue to demonetisation, says govt only targeting Hindus

Following continuous criticism of the Narendra Modi-led government over demonetisation, citing the hardship faced by the common man, Shiv Sena on Friday gave the debate a religious hue by stating that the Centre is targeting only Hindus in its war against black money. Read

Fire guts carpet godown in Pune

Within hours of a devastating blaze in a Kondhwa bakery that killed six persons in the wee hours of Friday, another fire broke out at a carpet godown in Bibwewadi, barely a few kilometers from the bakery. Soon after the mishap, four fire tenders and two water tankers were rushed to the spot by the fire brigade. Read

Banks wear deserted look on last day of depositing old notes

The short queues at banks on the last day to deposit demonetised currency suggested that most people have got rid of the demonetised notes.Some even lauded banks’ efforts for managing the cash crunch for 50 days. Vivek Monga, a customer of a nationalised bank in Borivli, said the situation could have been much worse that it is.Read