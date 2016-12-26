5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Mumbai man dupes TV producer, govt officials by promising Mhada flats, held

The RAK Marg police have arrested a 32-year-old Vakola resident for duping his victims by promising Mhada flats at cheaper rates. Officers said they received complaints from more than 10 individuals, including a television producer and several government officials, against the accused. Read

ED questions Zaveri Bazar trader for exchanging Rs150 crore in old currency at 4 banks

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning a Zaveri Bazar-based trader for exchanging Rs 150 crore in old currency at four private banks with the alleged help of bank staffers. Investigators said the bank employees collected the old currency and deposited the amount into the accounts of several shell firms and later transferred it into the trader’s account using real time gross settlement system (RTGS). Read

Mumbai airport security: Stamping of tags on carry-on bags to go?

About 1,200 additional carry-on bags were physically checked in a day at the Mumbai airport during a trial-run to find out whether stamping of tags on hand baggage should be scrapped or not. A preliminary report on the trial period showed that security personnel had the time to physically check 2,810 bags on December 18 when stamping was suspended. Read

Tempo driver dies on the spot following accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A 35-year-old man died after the tempo he was driving hit a heavy vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday morning. The mishap occurred near Lonavla around 5am. According to police officers, a tempo belonging to a private company was coming towards Mumbai from Pune. As it was crossing a bridge near Lonavla, it rammed into a heavy vehicle from behind which was also on its way to Mumbai. Read

Biker crushed under bus in Thane dies while being rushed to Mumbai hospital

A 35-year-old Mulund resident, who was heading towards Mumbai via Ghodbunder Road, lost his life after his motorcycle skid and he came down under the rear wheel of a Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus heading towards Borivli. The incident took place near Anand Nagar at 1.30 pm on Monday. Read