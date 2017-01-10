5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. How Team Fadnavis pulled off 500 WiFi spots for Mumbai in just five months

There’s a reason why chief minister Devendra Fadnavis could steal a march over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after delivering on the WiFi promise for India’s financial capital. It is said that it works to lower public expectations and tone down on promises than go overboard. With the public WiFi system, Fadnavis government did just that. Read more

2. WiFi in Mumbai: Some happy, some complain about connectivity issues

Ahead of the civic body elections, the Maharashtra government on Monday launched its project of making Mumbai India’s first WiFi city. The state government launched 500 WiFi hotspots across the city as part of phase one of the project. The service will be free until the end of this month, according to government officials. Read more

3. Ashley Tellis: From a Bandra boy to Trump’s probable pick for US envoy to India

Friends and teachers of Mumbai-born strategic expert Ashley J Tellis, reported to be US president-elect Donald Trump’s pick as the next ambassador to India, remember him as an exceptional student who was even asked by his teachers to stand in for them. Read more

4. Mumbai wakes up to coldest day this season on Tuesday

Mumbaiites woke up to the coldest day this winter on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 13.6 degrees Celsius, almost 4 degrees Celsius below normal. Read more

5. Health experts to run Mumbai Marathon to create awareness on family planning

Thirteen of India’s best-known sex and reproductive health experts will take part in the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017 to create awareness about family planning as well as maternal and infant deaths. The experts from Family Planning Association of India (FPA India) will spread the initiative, Run4FP, on January 15 in the dream run segment of SCMM 2017. Read more