5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. After Yogi Adityanath’s farm-loan waiver in UP, Opposition mounts pressure on Fadnavis govt for a similar decision in Maharashtra

After Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to waive farmers’ loans in the state, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party-led Opposition parties have upped the ante over its demand for a Rs30,000 crore farm-loan waiver in Maharashtra.

2. 85 swine flu deaths in Maharashtra in 2017, up from 25 in 2016

The number of deaths caused by H1N1 virus has significantly increased compared to last year. A total of 85 deaths caused by H1N1 have been reported in the state since January as compared to 25 deaths in 2016, according to state officials.

3. Mumbai wetland destruction: 5-acre wetland patch destroyed through debris dumping, Thane collector to ensure action

A five-acre wetland patch along the Thane-Nashik highway, next to Kharegaon creek, has been destroyed through the dumping of debris by unidentified people on Wednesday.

4. India’s leading bariatric surgeon vindicated by Maharashtra panel’s judgement

In a matter that was being debated for more than four years, India’s leading bariatric surgeon, Dr Ramen Goel, heaved a sigh of relief after his stand was vindicated by the state consumer commission in a judgement on March 17.

5. Boy jumps from 19th floor of Mumbai hotel: 10 things we know about the suicide

A 23-year-old youth jumped off from the 19th floor of a five-star hotel, allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Monday evening.