5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Acche din for BJP-Shiv Sena relationship in Maharashtra?

After almost three years of bitter tussles, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena made attempts to improve their relationship on Monday.

2. Ongoing repairs lead to traffic jam on Eastern Express Highway for 2nd day in a row

Commuters on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) complained of severe traffic snarls for the second consecutive day, owing to ongoing repairs.

3. Number of engineering, pharmacy aspirants appearing for Maharashtra CET hits 3.89 lakh, an all-time high

The fear of national level tests such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has pushed the number of engineering and pharmacy aspirants appearing for the state Common Entrance Test (CET) to an all-time high.

4. ED seeks non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik

After the enforcement directorate (ED) attached property worth Rs18.37 crore belonging to controversial televangelist Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), it is set to tighten the noose further. The agency on Monday approached a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, seeking a non-bailable warrant against him. “Naik has been non-cooperative and has not appeared despite repeated summons,” said a source close to the development. The court will hear arguments on Tuesday.

5. Airport authorities destroyed water body near Sahar village: NGO

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) destroyed a water body near Sahar village by dumping debris into it over time, alleged city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO).