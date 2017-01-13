5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. David Guetta concert cancelled as Mumbai police deny permission for BKC venue

The Mumbai police has refused permission for David Guetta’s concert that was scheduled to take place on Friday in the city.

2. Makar Sankranti: Mumbai police bans nylon manjas

The Mumbai police have banned use of glass coated manjas ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival to avoid possible injuries failing which the police will initiate cases. The police issued prohibitory order against usage of the thread on Thursday.

3. India to get its first marine mammal museum by end of 2017

The country will get its first museum dedicated to preserving skeletal remains of marine mammals in Mumbai by this year end. As a part of Maharashtra forest department’s under-construction Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre at Airoli, Navi Mumbai, skeletal remains of four endangered species — a Bryde’s whale, Sperm whale, Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins and finless porpoises — will be on display.

4.Shiv Sena calls elections Mahabharat war and says it’s all set to win another term

The Shiv Sena has called the ensuing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) elections the Mahabharat war and said it was fully geared to win another term.

5. Mumbai region has a quarter of India’s bird species: new pocket guide

Historical observation of birds find place in the ‘Birds of the Mumbai region’, a pocket guide, by naturalist Sunjoy Monga. The book has documented more than 350 species – that’s nearly a quarter of the Indian avifauna – flying over 4,300 sq km of MMR, as well as Sahyadri hills (Western Ghats), including Bhimashankar, Mahabaleshwar, Malshej.