5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

Mumbainama: Mr Owaisi, do not communalise Mumbai’s urban development​ issues

The leader of the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM or MIM) declared at a rally that Muslim-dominated areas of Mumbai must get 21% of the BMC’s Rs37,000 crore annual budget, that’s Rs 7,700 crore, because it matches the proportion. Read

Istanbul terror attack: Abis Rizvi’s body brought to Mumbai, funeral at Mazgaon

Abis Rizvi was the CEO of Rizvi Builders and was among the two Indians killed when a gunman, reportedly dressed up as Santa Claus, opened fire in a nightclub at Istanbul killing at least 39 people. Read

Mumbai cops probing abduction case end up busting multi-state child trafficking racket

The investigation led to the rescue of four other children, who were about to sold by a non-government organisation (NGO) in Goa under the pretext of adoption. Read

Airport officials ask Mumbai cops to keep an eye on kites fliers disturbing planes during Makar Sankranti

With the kite flying festival just 10 days away, airport officials have once again asked the Mumbai police watch out on kite fliers near the airport premises. Read

Uddhav to address cadre amid Sena-BJP tussle, upcoming polls at party convention

Sena chief will speak at the party’s convention of its office-bearers and senior leadership across the state at Rang Sharada auditorium in Bandra at 1pm today. Read