5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

December 31 in Mumbai: Liquor shops, hotels to remain open till late night

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow liquor shops and hotels to remain open till late night on New Year’s eve. While liquor and wine shops can remain open till 1am, hotels, beer bars and permit rooms can serve people till 5am in the morning. Read

5 coaches of local train derail between Kalyan and Vithalwadi

Five coaches of the Ambernath-bound local train derailed between Kalyan and Vithalwadi at 5.33am on Thursday on the Central line. No casualties were reported in the mishap. However, the derailment forced suspension of all up and down services, including long distance trains, leaving commuters in the lurch. Read

Pune techie murder: Friend tells cops he asked his friend to keep an eye on Antara

The Pune police have arrested Bengaluru-based ‘friend’ of the software engineer who was stabbed to death last Friday for his alleged role in the crime. Cops said Santosh Kumar, 24, told them that he has asked one of his friends in Pune to keep an eye on 23-year-old Antara Das and enure that no harm comes her way. Read

100 million domestic fliers by March 2017: Report

Indian skies are likely to see 100 million domestic fliers for the first time in a year by March 2017 and touch the 130 million mark by 2018, states an annual projection report by industry think tank, the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA). But a new tax structure might make economy class travel steeper and airports might run out of space to handle the demand, the report warns. Read

EC seeks action against Maha BJP chief for ‘advising voters’ to accept money from candidates

The State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered filing an offence against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Raosaheb Danve for ‘advising the voters’ to accept the money offered by the candidates during the ongoing local body elections. Danve is the third leader from the ruling alliance to face charges of the violation of the code of conduct. Read