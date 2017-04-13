5 stories from Mumbai you shouldn’t miss

1. Pet dog dies saving woman from intruder in Mumbai

A stray dog that had been adopted by a woman repaid her kindness by laying down its life saving her from a knife-wielding attacker in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area recently. The woman, Sumiti Devendra, escaped unhurt but Lucky the dog bled to death within minutes after it took the knife thrust meant for the woman.

2. Narayan Rane meets Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis in Ahmedabad as rumours of move to BJP grow

In a significant move, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Sources said the meeting was held to discuss an expansion of the state cabinet. Interestingly, senior Congress leader Narayan Rane was also in Ahmedabad that day, leading to fresh speculation that he would join the BJP.

3. Strike a pose, take a selfie at CST today as BMC unveils ₹79-lakh viewing gallery

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray are all set to unveil the Rs79-lakh viewing gallery in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station on Thursday at 4 pm.

4. Crane operator runs over 11-year-old in Powai, killing him

A 11-year-old boy was killed after a crane ran over him in Powai on Tuesday morning. The victim, Kumar Shlok Simpi, was rushed to Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, but died during treatment that evening.

5. New digital system to make registering vehicles, issuing driving licences faster in Andheri

The city’s largest regional transport office — the Andheri RTO — is in the process of adopting a new web-based system to register vehicles and issue driving licences. Once the system is in place, it will allow people to pay RTO fees online, enabling the office to function smoothly and with greater speed, besides eliminating the need for touts and agents.