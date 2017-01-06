5-year-old loses part of finger after it gets caught in school door

The Kandivli police registered an FIR against a teacher on Friday, after a five-year old studying in Thakur International School in Kandivli, lost a part of her finger on Wednesday afternoon, after it got caught in the hinge of a classroom door.

Accusing the school of negligence, the girl’s parents approached the police on Friday, alleging that the accident was caused by a teacher slamming the door on the student’s hand. They also questioned the first-aid provided by the school.

The principal, Penelope Miranda, said it was a “sheer accident”. She added that the door shut as Jeevika Mistry was walking out of the class, and her finger got caught. “We have air conditioned classrooms and so the doors close automatically. The stopper gave way and she hurt her finger when the door shut,” said Miranda.

The top part of Mistry’s little finger on her left hand was chopped off.

When her parents arrived at the school, they found that she was bleeding profusely. They accused the school of not taking her to the hospital within the golden hour. “My daughter was in pain but the teachers made her sit in the medical room for half an hour till we arrived,” said her father. He added that the school did not take Mistry to the hospital as they hadn’t signed an undertaking.

Although teachers preserved the severed part of the finger and handed it to the parents, her father said doctors could not suture it back on, owing to nerve damage and blood loss. “Her finger is lost because she didn’t receive proper medical attention on time,” added the father.

Miranda said the school took adequate care of the girl. “Her mother told us she would take the child home, so we waited till the parents arrived,” said Miranda