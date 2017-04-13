5 years on, Maharashtra yet to give nod for rooftop indicators for taxis

The state government had decided to allow drivers of black-and-yellow taxis to start air-conditioned (AC) services at 20% more than the normal fare, but still ignored the long-pending demand of commuters for colour-coded rooftop indicators on taxis and auto rickshaws.

The indicators, which would signal if the cab is free or occupied, was to bring down the rampant ride refusals by drivers, as according to a 2012 proposal, a vacant vehicle will have to ply as per the commuter’s request.

Meanwhile, according to source, the drivers can begin AC services only after regional transport authorities give the go-ahead, sources said.

In 2012, a Hakim panel had derived a fare-revision formula for taxis and autos, which included the proposal for indicators. In January 2014, the transport department had invited suggestions from people issuing draft rules, for installing the LED based gadgets.

It was accepted by the Hakim Committee at that time, but the government has not yet implemented it, despite the troubles to lakhs of commuters,” said AV Shenoy, transport expert. Even auto rickshaw and taxi unions have agreed to install these indicators , according to sources. The decision is mainly pending because of a language issue with transport minister Diwakar Raote suggesting putting letters on the indicators in Marathi as well.

Manoj Saunik, transport secretory of the state, who recently taken over the charge of the department said that he is not aware of the proposal. “I will check with my department officials,” said Saunik.

