50% married men in Mumbai believe that women should undergo sterilisation: Study

Almost 50% of married men in Mumbai do not want to undergo vasectomy because most believe that women are best suited for sterilisation [tubectomy], revealed a recent study published in an international journal last week. Researchers, citing a need to change the gender bias in the sterilisation programme, advised that changing the approach of children, medical workers, and patriarchal society is necessary to promote vasectomy.

The study conducted during November 2016 to April 2017 was published in the December issue of International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health. Researchers surveyed 121 married men from Navi Mumbai, in the age group 21 to 50, who had not undergone vasectomy.

“The number and popularity of tubectomy (surgically preventing eggs from reaching the uterus for implantation) is much more than that of vasectomy (surgically preventing sperms from mixing with semen) even though the latter is more effective. Even in our study, only 16.5% men agreed that vasectomy is better than tubectomy,” said researcher Dr Rishikesh Wadke, assistant professor, MGM Medical College, Navi Mumbai. He added that the goal of the study was to find out the excuses given by men to avoid vasectomy.

Though 70.2% of men were aware of the procedure, 47.1% of respondents felt that men should not undergo vasectomy. The researchers also did not find any statistically significant association between the socio-economic status and awareness regarding vasectomy.

“It’s a general perception that lower socio-economic group is less aware about the procedure. However, the only difference we found was unavailability of resources and no-approach attitude towards the issue,” Wadke said.

Ironically, awareness about sterilisation did not discourage men from believing that their wives can undergo tubectomy. Around 69.42% participants opined that contraception was their wife’s responsibility alone and 58.7% of them had got tubectomy done for their wives.

Discussing the psychological hurdles associated with vasectomy, Dr Sagar Mundada, MD Psychiatry, KEM Hospital, said Indian men are extremely sensitive about their sexual potency and refuse to opt for the procedure.

“Almost 50% men feel that vasectomy will affect their libido. While a certain section of men thinks that their wives may cheat on them if they undergo vasectomy. Though reasons differ from community to community, most Indian men are of the opinion that since women have a greater role in childbirth, they should be the one to undergo sterilisation,” said Mundada.

Researchers advised that emphasis on improving the educational status of men to improve their knowledge and positive changes in upbringing of boys will improve their attitude towards women in general and also towards vasectomy in particular.

“This in turn would motivate more men to actively participate in family planning and readily accept vasectomy as a safe and effective method of family planning,” the study concluded.