50-year-old music teacher arrested for molesting 11-year-old student in Mumbai

A 50-year-old music teacher, Rajudi Godambera, was recently arrested for allegedly molesting his 11-year-old student at Manpada in Dombivli near Mumbai.

According to the police, the incident took place at the child’s home in Dombivli on June 8 when her parents had gone out.

Police said Godambera touched the girl inappropriately and also threatened her. The teacher left the home before her parents returned.

“The girl told her parents about the incident. They approached the police on Sunday. The man was arrested and is now in police custody,” said a police officer from Manpada police station.

