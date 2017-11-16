50-year-old taxi driver hits 4 pedestrians in Mumbai, dies; police suspect cardiac arrest

A 50-year-old taxi driver on Wednesday evening lost control on the wheel and hit four pedestrians in Mahim. While the taxi driver died on the spot, the pedestrians suffered injuries.

“One man has suffered a fracture in his right leg and the others have received minor injuries,” said Milind Idekar, senior police inspector of the Mahim police station. “We do not know if the driver, Raj Dubey, had suffered a heart attack or he had lost control on wheel owing to some other reason. We will have to wait for the post-mortem report,” said Idekar adding that there were no passengers in the taxi at the time of the accident.

Idekar further said the Dubey was driving towards Paradise Cinema on Cadel road when the incident occurred. The Mahim police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the case.

The police will record the statements of pedestrians and examine the CCTV footage at the Lady Jamshedji Road to find out if Dubey is seen driving in pain before the accident.