53-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by biker at Marine Drive in Mumbai

A 22-year-old college student was arrested after he ran over a 53-year-old pedestrian while speeding on a motorcycle. The incident occurred at Marine Drive in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Marine Drive police, the incident took place around 2am near Taraporewala Aquarium on the southbound stretch of NS Road.

As per eyewitnesses, Harischandra Kadge was crossing the road when the accident occurred.

The motorcyclist was later identified as Aarish Sutariya.

Kadge, who suffered grievous head injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

The police said they would be scrutinising the footage recorded by the CCTV cameras installed on the stretch.

Based on a complaint filed by Harischandra’s son Pravin, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Sutariya under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by rash or negligent driving).

Inspector Vilas Gangavane from Marine Drive police station said, “The accused was produced in the magistrate’s court and released on bail. Alcohol test revealed that accused was not riding under the influence of alcohol. However, he was riding his very fast.”

