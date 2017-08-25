5K cameras, 24X7 surveillance: How Mumbai cops will keep you safe during Ganeshotsav

Mumbai police will not miss a single moment during the 10-day Ganpati festival in Mumbai. They will not only rely on CCTV cameras installed by mandal owners and the traffic department, but have set up 5,000 of their own across Mumbai.

Officials will watch the footage at the police headquarters and at regional and zonal offices that have control rooms.

“We have asked the major Ganpati mandals to install CCTV cameras and ensure that vehicles are not parked in crowded areas, owing to security concerns. CCTV vans will also be deployed at several sensitive places,” said deputy commissioner of police Rashmi Karandikar.

There will be heightened security at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, which draws millions of devotees every year, some of whom are celebrities. The locality and its neighbouring areas are under CCTV surveillance.

Police will monitor the cameras 24X7. There will be a special command centre set up at the mandal, which will be manned by additional commissioner of police (central region).

“Police will coordinate with mandal organisers and watch for suspicious activity,” said Karandikar. Devotees will be asked to stay alert and inform the police control room if they notice any untoward activities.

“Mandal volunteers have been trained to manage the crowd and implement security measures. We have asked devotees to avoid carrying valuables during the darshan. Bags will be scanned at entry points and sniffer dogs will present at mandals,” said police officer. Police will also intensify their patrolling at night.

Security beefed up

Paramilitary forces will be on standby to aid 50,000 police officers.

As there are several beaches and important landing points in Mumbai, the anti-terrorism squad and other government agencies have met private boat owners, fishermen and local residents, asking them to pass on information if they spot anyone suspicious.

Officers will conduct searches in five-star hotels and verify foreign tourists’ ‘form C’ — which has the tourist’s Indian address, the duration of his stay and a copy of his passport, visa and residential permit. Those at crowded mandals will be frisked.