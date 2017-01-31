6 dupe Pune bizman of Rs21 lakh after promising gold biscuits

The APMC police on Sunday booked six people for duping a businessman of Rs21 lakh on the pretext of selling him gold biscuits.

Cops said 24-year-old Nikhil Ghodke, a resident of Erandwane in Pune, was in touch with the accused for the past one year and was supposed to purchase 10 gold biscuits from them. After finalising the deal, the accused asked Ghodke to come to Mumbai. Accordingly, he met the accused at Chembur, from where they all went to Vashi in a car.

“They stopped near a hotel in the APMC area and took the cash from him. But before handing over the gold biscuits, a fight broke out between the accused during which they attacked each other,” said S Karmale, sub-inspector from APMC police station.

He added that all six fled the spot with Ghodke’s money claiming that someone had tipped the police about their deal.

Karmale said, “We suspect that the accused had staged the fight so they could flee with the cash. We are scrutinising the footage of the fight recorded by the CCTV cameras installed at a nearby building. The accused will be arrested soon.”

All six have been booked under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Also read: AIU arrests passenger with gold worth Rs30 lakh at Mumbai