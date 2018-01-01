615 fined for drink driving on New Year’s Eve in Mumbai

On New Year’s Eve, the traffic police department penalised 615 motorists for drink driving across Mumbai. Last year, the number was 705.

“We registered 615 cases of drink driving till 6am on January 1,” said Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (Traffic). He added that 7,600 challans were issued to motorists for speeding.

The city is noticing a decrease in drink driving cases during the year-end festivities. Even on Christmas Eve, only 31 motorists were caught for drink driving. In 2016, the number was 47.

Officers from traffic police department said they hope the trend continues and will keep urging motorists to drive/ride responsibly.