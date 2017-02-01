 63-year-old man killed over parking row at Mumbai housing society | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

63-year-old man killed over parking row at Mumbai housing society

mumbai Updated: Feb 01, 2017 08:57 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times
Crime

The police said they got into a fight in the society’s parking area(Pic for Representation)

A 63-year-old man was killed following a fight over parking space inside a housing society in Andheri (West) on Tuesday morning. The Amboli police said the incident took place around 10am at the Bheem Chaya society. Subhash Mane, 63, and the accused, Kishore Shirke, 50, are residents of the same society.

The police said they got into a fight in the society’s parking area. Mane and Shirke both pulled out knives and assaulted each other. Mane was stabbed in the stomach and succumbed to his injuries around 6pm during treatment.

READ MORE

26-year old murdered over parking row in Mumbai, 1 arrested

tags

more from mumbai

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you