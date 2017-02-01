63-year-old man killed over parking row at Mumbai housing society

A 63-year-old man was killed following a fight over parking space inside a housing society in Andheri (West) on Tuesday morning. The Amboli police said the incident took place around 10am at the Bheem Chaya society. Subhash Mane, 63, and the accused, Kishore Shirke, 50, are residents of the same society.

The police said they got into a fight in the society’s parking area. Mane and Shirke both pulled out knives and assaulted each other. Mane was stabbed in the stomach and succumbed to his injuries around 6pm during treatment.

READ MORE

26-year old murdered over parking row in Mumbai, 1 arrested