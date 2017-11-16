64-year-old who posed as doctor for years arrested

The Bhiwandi police arrested a 64-year-old man on Tuesday for posing as a doctor for the past few years.

Police said Shahalam Altaf Ahmed Ansari relied on fake certificates to convince patients, who he gave allopathic medicines in Khadipar, Bhiwandi.

A few days ago, health department officials went to Ansari’s clinic, but could not find the certificates.

“We arrested the accused. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody for five days. We did not find any original certificates at his house either,” said D Bhande, investigating officer, Nizampura police station.

Bhande added that the accused not only prescribed basic medicines, but also specialised remedies, which should be prescribed only by experienced doctors. “We are also questioning the locals,” he said.