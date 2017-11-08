67-year-old insurance agent robbed, killed by her client in Mumbai flat

A 67-year-old woman, an insurance agent, was allegedly robbed of her valuables and murdered by a 43-year-old widow, a mother of two, in the latter’s Virar flat on Sunday night. The Arnala coastal police on Tuesday arrested the widow, Pushpa Vasandani. Vasandani robbed Kirtinidhi Vidyadhar Sharma of valuables, including a gold bracelet, four bangles, mangalsutra, two mobile phones, an iPad, two debit cards, a wrist watch etc, said the police. The police suspect that the insurance agent was hit on her had with a blunt object.

Kirtinidhi lived with her son Vikas, daughter-in-law Manju and three-year-old grandson in Global City Complex, Virar (East). A month ago, they moved from Kandivli. Vikas said that his mother received a call on Sunday evening from a client living in the same building complex and left to meet her.

“When she did not return till late night, we registered a missing person’s complaint with Arnala police station. The next day in the morning, Manju told me that the mother went to meet Pushpa Vasandani who lived in H-Avenue of the building. I went to the flat, but it was locked,” said Vikas.

The police entered the flat and found Kirtinidhi’s body near the bathroom.

Jayant Bajbale, deputy superintendent of Virar police, said Vasandani, who is a real estate broker, was arrested under sections 302 (murder) and 392 (robbery) of the IPC and will be produced before the Vasai court on Wednesday.