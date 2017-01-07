72-year-old businessman found dead in his South Mumbai flat; cops suspect murder

A 72-year-old businessman, who stayed alone, was found dead in his flat near Masjid Bunder, South Mumbai, on Saturday. The incident came to light when his grandson visited him in the evening.

Dyneshwar Chavan, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2), suspects that somebody known to the victim, Iqbal Darvesh, may have committed the crime.

The Pydhonie police have registered a murder case and are trying to find out if robbery was the motive.

The police said Darvesh died of suffocation as his mouth was stuffed with cloths and his legs were tied. They also found injury marks on his body.

Darvesh, son of well-known police informer Jainu Mausi, was living on the second floor of the Sai Manzil Israel Moholla building near Masjid Bunder.

The police are yet to ascertain the time of the incident which was reported by Darvesh’s grandson Salman. “The victim’s grandson was the first person to witness the dead body, while a waiter from his hotel was the last person to see him alive on Friday at around 8pm. The waiter came to deliver food,” said an officer.

A crime branch team, a dog squad and a forensic were at the spot for leads.

The police are not ruling out the possibility of a property dispute as Iqbal owned a sand shop, a saloon, a lodge and a hotel at Khadak in Dongri.

“He would usually eat food from his own hotel, which was located below his flat,” said an officer.

