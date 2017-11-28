73-year-old pedestrian dies after speeding car runs her over in Mumbai

A 73-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a speeding car on Monday morning on Sion-Panvel Highway.

Mohini Shyam Hemnane, a resident of Maitri Park in Chembur, was heading home after visiting a temple when she met with the accident towards Vashi near Safal Paradise building.

Police investigations revealed that Hemnane was walking on the road when the car, which was being driven at a high speed, hit her. The collision was such that she was tossed up in the air and landed on the car’s bonnet. The driver of the Innova vehicle, Suryakant Dhanawde, 45, a resident of Kopar Khairane, left the car behind. “The driver was scared. He left the vehicle and came to the police station,” said Shashikant Mane, senior police inspector, Govandi police station.

The woman had sustained grievous injuries .Traffic police took her to nearby hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The police registered a case against Dhanawde under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

No need for speed

A spate of accidents and near misses have spooked motorists plying on the Sion-Panvel highway, an important link between the city, neighbouring Navi Mumbai and also Pune.

The recent accident of veteran cyclist Ashok Khale, 64, who was knocked down by a car on the highway had raised concerns over the safety measures on the road.

The road has reported more accidents and fatalities because of its topography and high density slum population. “Motorists driving down in Mumbai get relatively empty path after the Mankhurd flyover for about 2km where they tend to speed up and that eventually causes accidents,” said Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6 from where the road passes, adding that motorcyclists and pedestrians face the brunt.

He has cautioned his policemen using motorcycle to ride carefully on the road. “The relatively slow moving vehicles such as cycles and motorcycles are knocked down at crossings. The riders have no option but to keep left after alighting flyovers but speeding vehicles coming from underneath tend to dash them while in high speed,” said Umap.

Police said motorists are unable to control their vehicles when they suddenly spot a vehicle in front of them or when a two-wheeler comes too close. The stretch near Agarwadi signal has also become quite deadly. “There is a steep turn near the signal where vehicles are unable to spot the crossing pedestrians or they lose control over the vehicle and knock down two-wheeler riders,” said a police officer from Govandi police station.