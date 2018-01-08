745 abandoned vehicles to be auctioned in Mumbai, if owners fail to show up in three months

As part of its drive to free up public spaces and prevent security risks, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) moved 745 abandoned cars, bikes, autos to its warehouse in the last two weeks of December. The vehicles will be auctioned if not claimed by the owners within three months of being towed away.

The 15-day campaign started on December 15. With citizens complaining about a high number of abandoned vehicles encroaching and posing security risks, the BMC has been seizing unclaimed vehicles under Section 314 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1884.

Before towing vehicles to the godown, the civic body waits for 48 hours for the owners to remove them. If nobody reclaims the vehicle within three months of being taken to the warehouse, the BMC auctions it under Section 490 (3) of the Act. If owners come forward, they have to pay a penalty.

Nidhi Choudhari, deputy municipal commissioner (removal of encroachments), told the Hindustan Times, “From January 1, zonal deputy municipal commissioners have been empowered to get work done on the zonal level. Areas with abandoned vehicles are to be identified and contractors are to be hired for towing with traffic department’s help. If owners do not show up and pay towing fees within three months, these vehicles will be auctioned.”

The BMC, which has 10 towing vehicles, acted against about 3,000 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles last year from January to October 2017 and collected a fine of Rs1.38 crore.