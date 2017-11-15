75-year-old Mumbaiite threatens traffic cop, refuses to pay fine for parking violation, drives away

Three days after a controversial video showing a cop tow away a car, which had a woman in it nursing her seven-month-old baby in Malad, surfaced, another video of the traffic police getting into an altercation with a 75-year-old man in Mulund on Monday has people talking.

The senior citizen climbed the police’s towing van, unhooked his Activa, took it down and drove it away without paying fine, said the police. The police have registered a case against Sarpnanch Singh based on a complaint filed by traffic constable Manoj Pawar, 42, who submitted the video as a proof.

Singh had allegedly parked his Activa in a no-parking zone. The incident occurred at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road in Mulund (West) around 10.30am. “Before towing the two-wheeler, I asked the watchman of a nearby bank to ask the owner to take it away. When he said he is not aware of who was the owner, we hauled it,” said Pawar. “When he saw the bike being towed away, he climbed the van, broke the boom and took his vehicle down. He also threatened me saying ‘come to Mulund colony and I will show you all’.”

Singh has been booked for assault and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code along with section 3 of the Public Property Damage Act.