8 injured as relatives of accused assault Thane cops, free the thieves

Three inspectors and five police officers sustained injuries after being assaulted by the relatives of two men they had arrested in Ulhasnagar on Friday.

The accused, Kalya and Bablya were held in connection with a case of housebreaking theft committed earlier this month. They were accused of stealing Rs1.50 lakh.

The men were arrested when the central police, along with 15 Ulhasnagar police officers, received a tipoff and nabbed them around 2.30 pm. “We ascertained Kalya and Bablya’s location from CCTV camera footage. After verifying this, we went to the spot,” said Shakil Shaikh, a senior inspector from the Ulhasnagar police station.

“We caught Bablya and Kalya, but could not trace the third suspect. While we were accompanying the two accused to the police van, Bablya’s mother, sister and other relatives approached. We thought they might plead with us and ask us to let the men go. However, they started pelting us with stones. We tried to shield ourselves, but got injured. Dozens of other women arrived and started assaulting us. We warned them against doing so, but they bit two officers and freed the accused”, said Shaikh.

The accused then fled. Police said Bablya’s mother is also wanted in nine cases of housebreaking theft. However, she too managed to flee.

“Bablya and his mother consider housebreaking theft to be a family business. We are trying to trace the accused and their family members”, added Shaikh.

“We were helpless as we were surrounded by the women. They not only beat us, but also verbally abused us. We alerted the control room. Extra police were deployed and the situation was brought under control,” said an officer from the central police station.

The injured police inspectors have been identified as Anil Bhise, Shrikant Meher and Vijay Dolas.

A case has been lodged against Laxmi Bai, Jaya Metkar and Jyoti Kale and 12 others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

