75-year-old falls off 21st floor of Mumbai high-rise, dies

A 75-year-old man died after falling off the 21st floor of a high-rise in Thane on Thursday.

The police are yet to ascertain if the deceased committed suicide or fell off accidentally.

Thane resident Firoz Gandhi lived on the 21st floor of Neelkhant Heights along Pokharan Road no. 2.

PC Giridhar, senior police inspector of Vartak Nagar Police station, said, “Gandhi used to stay alone in his flat, while his daughter and son-in-law stayed in the adjoining building. The incident took place around 8am. The residents spotted him and alerted us. His daughter claimed her father had no reason to commit suicide and must have fallen off the the balcony.”

He said the police are investigating the case further. “We have registered an accidental death report,” Giridhar said.