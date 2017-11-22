₹9.35 lakh worth gold, diamonds, cash stolen from businessman’s house in Mumbai

The Juhu police are investigating a case, in which a businessman’s locked flat in Vile Parle (West) was broken into by unidentified accused and cash and gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs9.35 lakh was stolen.

The police said the burgled flat is in a building at Prayas Cooperative Housing Society. The businessman was out with his family when the incident occurred.

The burglary took place somewhere between 8 am and 10 pm on November 19. “It looks like the accused had done a recce before committing the crime. The burglar or burglars managed to open the flat either using a duplicate key or some other method. He stole diamond embedded gold ornaments and cash from the locker,” said a police official from Juhu police station.

The police are now questioning their neighbours and the security guard to find out who all came in the building that day. The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the building and nearby vicinity to get leads in the case. tehy have recorded statements of the complainant to find out if he suspects it be an insider’s job.