Aadhaar-linked software for smoother rehabilitation of slumdwellers in Mumbai

In a bid to stop multiple allotment of tenements for project affected people (PAP) to a single beneficiary, the BMC is preparing a software to link Aadhaar with slums.

The software, while allotting tenement to a PAP, will notify civic officials if the person has already been allotted PAPs through BMC. The BMC has more than 16, 000 units in Mahul at Chembur to rehabilitate PAPs.

The civic body is currently working on two projects -- Tansa Pipeline and Brimstowad – for which it has to remove encroachments on the pipeline and major drains. After deciding the eligibility of the encroachments through dedicated authorities, the BMC allots PAP units to those affected.

A senior civic official said, “There have been cases where a single beneficiary was allotted multiple tenements. With the new software in place, we will be able to identify the tenements allotted to PAPs through their Aadhar number.”

Speaking to HT, civic chief Ajoy Mehta said, “The Aadhaar is the mother-base of all data and linking it with slums is the best possible way to prevent multiple allotments and further encroachment. Also, the existing data of the slum rehabilitation authority will be displayed in the software. The work on the software is nearing completion. Once it is in place, the process of allotment of tenements to PAPs will be streamlined and expedited.”

The BMC also plans to allow ward officers to allot the units. Earlier, the ward officer had to forward it to the estate department which further delayed the allotments.

Usually, slum dwellers complain that the allotted flat is on the outskirts or far from their previous residence. The software will strictly allot homes to the project-affected people in nearby tenements, depending on the availability.