Aarey helicopter crash: Victims’ family seeks action against Mumbai firm

The family and relatives of the Modi couple, who succumbed to death after a helicopter crash in Aarey colony, mourned Vrinda Modi’s death at a prayer service that was arranged on Monday.

The family has demanded that Aman Aviation, the firm that the ill fated chopper belonged to, should not be allowed to operate copters and arrange joyrides until its maintenance and security procedures are exhaustively checked by authorities.

“The services resumed just a day after the crash. We are waiting for the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) reports to arrive at the earliest so that others can be saved from further accidents,” said Jaimin Parekh, Ritesh Modi’s brother-in-law.

Vrinda Modi succumbed to her injuries after fighting for life at the hospital for 13 days.

“It’s extremely sad that we have to attend two prayer meetings in two weeks for people from the same family,”said a relative of the Modi family.

Vrinda, who was injured along with husband Ritesh Modi when a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed at Filterpada near Aarey Colony on December 11, died on Saturday morning.

Vrinda, 32, who had been admitted to the Airoli Burns Institute, succumbed to multiple organ failure. Her condition had worsened over the last two days.

Ritesh, 34, her husband, had died at Seven Hills hospital, two days after the crash. He died because of the many injuries that he had suffered. He had planned the joyride as a surprise for his wife on their wedding anniversary.

Parekh added that they did not inform Vrinda about her husband’s death since she was battling for life herself.

The couple left behind a two-year-old son, Aariv, who will now live with his grandparents in Borivli.

“He doesn’t know anything. He is still waiting for his parents,” Parekh added.

