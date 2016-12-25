Aarey leopard microchipped by Sanjay Gandhi National Park vets

A day after the Mumbai forest range trapped a male leopard at Mathai Pada, near unit 25 of Aarey Milk Colony, Goregaon, the leopard was moved to a separate enclosure at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP), Borivali, tranquilised and micro-chipped on Saturday.

HT had reported on Saturday that the sudden move to trap the leopard had infuriated wildlife activists, and they demanded a thorough investigation into why the leopard had been trapped without any man-animal conflict issues.

SGNP veterinarians said that the leopard’s medical test was conducted on Saturday and the big cat was about six-years old. “We first tranquilised the animal, conducted a medical test and found that he was fit,” said Shailesh Pethe, veterinarian, SGNP. “We then injected the micro-chip with a unique identity number that will help us track the leopard in conflict situations in future.”

He added that the animal would be handed over to the Thane forest range, since he was fit for release in its natural habitat in the next two days from Sunday.