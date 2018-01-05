Abstract yet architectural: Artist Brinda Miller’s new show packs a punch

Vanishing Point, works by Brinda Miller Where: Tao Art Gallery, 165, The View, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

When: Until January 23; daily 11 am to 7 pm

Call: 2491-8585

ENTRY IS FREE

In a linear perspective drawing, a vanishing point or point of convergence is the spot on the horizon where the receding parallel lines appear to meet.

This becomes a vantage point for artist Brinda Miller’s 16th solo show, which she says is inspired from architecture, her home city of Mumbai and the experience of creating art in her Worli studio.

In her colourful, abstract works you see interspersed horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines, simple shapes like squares and triangles, depicting a point where her hectic life converges into calmness while she paints. It’s also the point where Miller, with her colours, tries to portray the difficult city in a happy light, and the spot when her life as an artist merges with that of her architect husband and two daughters.

For her work, Miller has drawn on her experiences in the city and a life with her architect husband Alfaz.

“My work has always evolved with my experiences and what I see around me,” says Miller. “This particular show has, in that sense, evolved quite a bit as I introduce geometry into my work, affected or inspired by the endless conversations we have at home about art and architecture. Not to forget the perspective with which we travel – to see the architecture of different places.”

Mumbai’s infrastructure is of particular significance to the artist. “Our city is deteriorating and we must relook at the state of its architecture and environment. This subject has been a preoccupation for me for some time,” says Miller. “As I address these issues, I also try to look at the brighter side. I love the city. It’s my home and hence it will always hold a happy and colourful space in my mind and art.”