Accused hatched plan to kill Shiv Sena leader Ashok Sawant in Mumbai for 45 days

The two men arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder case of ex-Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant had been planning the murder for more than 45 days, said the police. The cops are now on the lookout for the remaining accused.

The arrested accused – Ganesh Jogdand and Sohil Dodhia – were produced before the Borivli metropolitan court on Tuesday and were sent to police custody till January 18. The police are also yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder and recover the murder weapon.

As per preliminary investigation, the police suspect that one of the accused Jagdish Pawar, who previously had a fallout with Sawant over a financial dispute, is the main killer. Pawar may have brought the gang together and asked Dodhia to arrange for a vehicle while orchestrating the murder, said the police. Dodhia then approached his friend Jogdand, a Dahisar-based auto driver. As per police sources, Jogdand was completely in the know of the entire plan. “Jogdand drove the three men in the auto. He followed Sawant from near his residence around 7pm till the time of his murder as the men waited for a perfect opportunity to strike,” said an officer.

The police are also trying to verify a lead that Pawar and the second suspect met the third accused in Pune and then drew him in on the plan.