Act on complaint against Nitesh Rane, HC tells Bandra cops

Spelling trouble for Nitesh Rane — son of Congress leader Narayan Rane — the Bombay high court on Wednesday directed Bandra police to act on a complaint filed by a 40-year-old Bandra businessman, who alleged that men, purportedly acting at Nitesh’s behest, threatened his employees and tried to take over his office.

According to Rohit Khandari, a few people came to his office, a textile unit, in Building 36 on Turner Road at Bandra (West) at 4.45 pm on December 26 last year and tried to forcibly take possession of the 1530-sq ft premises. He reported the incident to the Bandra police, but he was told to dial 100. His petition states that the police reached his office after he dialled 100.

Khandari said the men told his staff they had come to recover money that the developer of the property, M/s. Kamla Landmarc Group, owed Nitesh. They purportedly also asked the staff to ask Khandari to visit Nitesh’s office and give him the keys to the premises.

Khandari said that though he submitted CCTV camera footage of the incident of to the Bandra police, they refused to register an FIR and merely registered a non-congnisable (NC) offence under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code. He added that he received threatening calls the next day and was verbally abused, however, the police recorded an NC yet again.

His counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Chavan, pointed out that attempts to criminally trespass, attempts to take forcible possession of property by evicting lawful occupants and attempts to lock out the petitioner — the lawful owner — are congnisable offences.

He said Supreme Court orders mandate that the police must register an FIR if the complaint deals with a cognisable offence.

