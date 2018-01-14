Action likely against those who helped owners of Mumbai pub 1Above

The police may initiate action against more people for allegedly shielding three owners of the pub 1Above, who were arrested in connection with the December 29 Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives.

Kripesh Sanghvi and his brother Jigar Sanghvi - on the run since the fire broke out - were arrested from a hotel in Bandra late on Wednesday. Abhijeet Mankar, their partner, was arrested early on Thursday morning. The police stated they are investigating how the accused managed to escape for more than 10 days. “We are investigating who aided the trio to remain at large,” said a police officer privy to the investigation. “The investigations are to check where they stayed and who all were helping them.”

Earlier, the police had arrested Vishal Kariya, a hotelier, for allegedly giving shelter to the Sanghvi brothers and Mankar. The 1Above owners have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code. The police tracked the mobile numbers the owners were using after Kariya shared the information during questioning.

A fire broke out in Mojo’s Bistro and spread to the adjoining 1Above, killing 14 people and injuring 55 others. While a co-owner of Mojo Bistro, Yug Pathak is in jail, his partner Yug Tuli is still on the run.