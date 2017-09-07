Activist demands Eknath Khadse’s arrest over alleged ‘obscene remarks’

Anti-corruption activist and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Anjali Damania on Wednesday sought the intervention of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to arrest former minister Eknath Khadse for allegedly making obscene remarks against her at a public function in Buldhana last week.

Damania alleged that Khadse passed sexually suggestive comments about her at the function. She shared video footage of the incident on Twitter, tagging Fadnavis’ official handle, and plans to formally write to him demanding a case be registered against the former revenue minister.

The social activist alleged that the police have refused to register her complaint, despite producing the video of the event. “If this is the state of women in Mumbai, what would be the condition of women in Maharashtra? I’m at Vakola police station since afternoon, but they are not ready to register even a simple complaint. How can BJP leaders get away with making such comments against women?” she told HT.

Meanwhile, Khadse denied making remarks with sexual undertones about Damania. At a media briefing on Wednesday, Khadse said, “I’ve never disregarded any woman in my entire life, let alone this speech. I have said nothing wrong. I’m ready to face any kind of investigation.” Khadse also accused Damania of selectively targeting him.

The BJP leader resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet after allegations surfaced that he misused his office to facilitate a land deal made by his family. Damania, along with others, have already filed a public interest litigation (PIL) alleging that Khadse has amassed huge wealth. The PIL stated that the properties owned by the leader and his family are disproportionate to the known sources of income.