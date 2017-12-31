Activists criticise Mumbai civic body for inaction over illegalities

Saturday’s demolition of 314 illegal structures has led activists and politicians to question the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its alleged inaction against such units.. They said the BMC had woken up only after 14 lives were lost in the Kamala Mills fire.

The BMC deployed more than 1,000 officials for inspection and demolition of illegal structures on Saturday. According to sources, its officials turned a blind eye to irregularities at various eateries, including 1Above and Mojo Bistro, in Kamala Mills.

Before the blaze, the BMC had served several notices to the rooftop restaurants for violations, but stopped short of cancelling their licence.

Samajwadi Party leader Rais Shaikh said, “The BMC with its 1,000 officials raided more than 600 places and demolished 314 illegal structures on Saturday. This shows that the civic body can possibly prevent of illegal structures. Unfortunately, the authorities took 10 months to demolish just 2,700 unauthorised structures. Was the administration waiting for a deadly fire? The BMC is in a sorry state of affairs and deeply corruption. We are not going to let this continue and demand strict action against civic officials.”

Dinesh Waghela, civic activist, said, “I have been writing to the ward officer regarding unauthorised structures at Kamala Mills; however, he has failed to take any action. Notices were served thrice regarding the illegalities of the two restaurants where the fire broke out and the BMC also demolished the illegal shed. Why didn’t they cancel their licences then? Were they waiting for this incident to happen?”

After the tragedy, five officials from the G-South ward (Lower Parel) were suspended and the assistant municipal commissioner of the ward was transferred to the Andheri ward. Terming the suspension of five civic officials as an eyewash, activists and politicians blamed the civic administration for the deaths as the BMC already knew about the illegalities but failed to take action.

Ravi Raja, leader of opposition in the BMC, said, “The ward officer, under whom the illegalities took, was transferred to another ward and civic officials were just suspended. This is just eyewash to show people that action has been taken. In the next standing committee meeting of the BMC, we will demand strict action against administrative officials.”