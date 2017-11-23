Activists slam Mumbai civic body, say open spaces policy favours politicians over residents

Activists and citizen groups have slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) move to pass the interim open spaces policy, which allows private organisations to maintain Mumbai’s open spaces for 11 months.

They have questioned the need for such a policy, saying the BMC has enough funds to take care of its gardens and playgrounds. Activists have accused the BMC of providing a backdoor entry to politicos and facilitating their continued hold on the city’s open spaces.

There 216 open spaces under the BMC, of which it reclaimed 187 in the past two years, following chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ orders.

The BMC has sent notices to the adoptees of 29 plots that yet to be reclaimed. Several are in the custody of senior BJP and Shiv Sena leaders.

Some of the prominent open spaces that the BMC wants to reclaim include Swatantra Veer Savarkar Udyan in Borivli and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Kridangan in Kandivli — both maintained by BJP MP Gopal Shetty’s Poisar Gymkhana — and St Xavier’s ground in Parel —maintained by Mumbai District Football Association chaired by Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

“The BMC does not want the hassle of sending out notices to politicos, and has thus given them a backdoor entry so they can continue their hold on these spaces,” said activist Ashok Rawat, who has been campaigning for the BMC to maintain such spaces since the first open spaces policy was introduced in 2006.

Rawat has accused Fadnavis of directing the BMC to take back all open spaces only to buy time for a more detailed policy to be framed to protect the interests of politicians.

“BMC’s gardens’ department has a budget of Rs390 crore, which can be spent on maintaining open spaces. Last year, the BMC used just Rs90,” said Ravi Raja, Opposition leader in the BMC.

Former chief information commissioner of Maharashtra Shailesh Gandhi said the civic body must provide an explanation as to why it needs third parties to be involved in the maintenance of open spaces. “Whose interests is it trying to protect?” he asked

Activists have also expressed concerns that citizen groups, and non-government organisations may not be able to raise the funds needed to maintain open spaces without charging people an entry fee.

This will automatically eliminate small citizen groups from applying to become adoptees, and pave the way for politicians and other influential groups.