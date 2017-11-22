After 10 years in Mumbai prison, 2003 triple blasts convict freed

Saquib Nachan, 57, secretary of banned SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) organisation, was freed from Thane Central Jail on Wednesday morning. He had finished serving a 10-year sentence in connection with the 2003 triple bomb blast, in which dozens were killed.

No one came to receive him upon his release, neither were there crowds to see him off. Nachan, a BCom graduate, was arrested for storing weapons at his house in Boriwali village in Padgha, 50km from Mumbai.

He is still an accused in two cases — in 2003, he was arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ) of the Indian Penal Code and later released.

In 2007, he was arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, to which sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, were later added.

Police said Nachan sat inside a car, which took him to Padgha. Sources said there was no one to receive him at the village either.

“We are unaware of his activities, but prefer to stay away from him as we do not want to get in trouble,” said a resident.

“We will keep a close watch on him and follow the court guidelines,” said Bhaskar Pukale, inspector, Padgha police station. He added that illegal structures behind Nachan’s house had been demolished.