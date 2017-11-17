After 5-hour search, 16-year-old forced into flesh trade rescued from Kamathipura

A five-hour search through several small rooms (kholis) later, officers of the Mumbai police managed to rescue a 16-year-old who was being forced into flesh trade from the 14th lane of Kamathipura on Thursday morning .

According to the girl’s statement to the police, a woman, Amina, and her neighbor, Anwar Shaikh, got her from West Bengal, promising to get her a job as domestic help. The duo also gave the girl’s parents money, and brought her to the brothel on November 8.

According to the Nagpada police, they got a tip-off that the girl was to be sold in the 15th Paperwali Galli in Kamathipura on Wednesday. Sanjay Baswat, senior inspector of Nagpada police station, formed a team of two officers. Posing as customers, the two men entered the brothel at 12am and searched every room to find the girl. By 5.30am, the police rescued the minor and got her to the police station.

“Amina sold the girl to a 75-year-old brothel owner, Taiyamma Kanchi, on November 8,” said Baswat.

The officers said they have detained Kanchi, but could not question her much owing to her old age. “We have prepared sketches of Amina and Anwar and have launched a manhunt for them. We are checking if they got other girls to the city. We are investigating if this is an inter-country trafficking racket,” said Baswat.