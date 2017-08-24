After being discharged from hospital, wife arrested for killing former hockey player in Mumbai

Five days after allegedly killing her husband and former hockey player Appayya Chenanda, 52, Amita was arrested on Wednesday. The arrest came after she was discharged from Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital at Kandivli.

Amita underwent a second psychological evaluation at Nair Hospital which sent her back to the Kandivli hospital.

She was admitted to the Kandivli hospital on Saturday and was being treated for an injury on her thigh. While she had allegedly claimed to her neighbours that Appayya attacked her, a medical examination confirmed that the injury was self-inflicted.

Amita and Appayya lived in Agarwal Trinity Towers at Kanchpada in Malad (west) with their teenage daughter and his 23-year-old son with his first wife. On Saturday morning, the couple was alone at home when she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Appayya’s body was found in the bedroom with seven stab wounds on his chest and stomach. The police recovered the knife and an alcohol bottle from the house.

Amita has been booked for murder after Appayya’s son Ganpati registered a complaint. Ganpati was not at home at the time of the incident and returned later in the afternoon.

The police said they would interrogate her now to establish the sequence of events. She will be produced before a metropolitan court on Thursday for police custody.

“After interrogating her, we will we be able to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” said Sudhir Mahadik, senior inspector at Malad police station.