After Bombay high court rap, state finds 5,000 sqm plot for Christian cemetery at Goregaon

After a rap from the Bombay high court (HC), the state government on Friday promised to allot a 5,000-sqm plot in Goregaon for a cemetery for Christians living between Khar and Dahisar.

Responding to a public interest litigation filed by United Christian Community Centre, a charitable organisation from Malad (West), additional government pleader Geeta Shastri told the HC that formalities for allocation of the plot, which belongs to Aarey Colony, will be completed within two months.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who represented the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said a nullah flows through the land, but the civic body will realign it and ensure the entire plot is made available for the cemetery.

The community centre approached the HC, stating that although a 12,500-sqm plot was allotted for Christians in a composite cemetery – that houses a Hindu crematorium and Muslim burial ground – in Goregaon, the plan was cancelled later.

The HC had termed granting of land for Hindu crematorium and Muslim burial ground, while cancelling the allotment for cemetery “discrimination on religious grounds”. It said the move was arbitrary and for no apparent reason.

“The government shall not discriminate even in death,” the bench had said, during the course of hearing on the PIL earlier.

The bench had also called upon the state administration to “show the public that it believed in secularism and unity in diversity, and there is no discrimination on religious grounds”.

The hearing is scheduled for next week, with a direction to the state government and the BMC to give undertakings on their oral statements before the court on Friday.